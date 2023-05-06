Ball (NYSE:BALL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ball Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BALL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,464. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Ball

Institutional Trading of Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $139,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $62,202,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.