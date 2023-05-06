Ball (NYSE:BALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.60. 2,760,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,464. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

A number of research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALL. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ball by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ball by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

