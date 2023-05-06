Band Protocol Market Cap Reaches $208.58 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00005754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $208.58 million and $6.55 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 134,130,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,330,250 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

