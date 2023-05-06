Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $24.86.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. Bangkok Bank Public’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

