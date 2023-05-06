Bank of America Lowers Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $9.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SG. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.58.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 235,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 235,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,186. 27.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

