Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 961865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

