Barclays Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,757 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

