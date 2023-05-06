Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.60

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.60 and traded as high as C$27.38. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$27.22, with a volume of 3,257,267 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABX. Cormark lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.40.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.1849126 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.13%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

