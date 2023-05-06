Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.73

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.73 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.03 ($0.13). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.15 ($0.13), with a volume of 248,764 shares.

BSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.30) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £119.18 million, a P/E ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.68.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

