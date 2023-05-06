Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215,166 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.67% of Baxter International worth $171,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Motco increased its position in Baxter International by 73.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $63,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $46.05 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

