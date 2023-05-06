Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.37

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €55.37 ($60.85) and traded as high as €58.06 ($63.80). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €57.20 ($62.86), with a volume of 2,573,922 shares.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.38.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.