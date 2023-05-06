BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Cormark

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.50.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$64.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.81. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$70.48. The firm has a market cap of C$58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2888889 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 129.87%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.