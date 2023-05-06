BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Cormark

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.50.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$64.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.81. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$70.48. The firm has a market cap of C$58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2888889 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 129.87%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

