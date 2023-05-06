Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$690.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.83 million. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Belden Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Belden stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $80.92. 389,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Belden by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 96.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Belden by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 39.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

