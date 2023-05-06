Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$690.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.83 million. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,387. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $30,822,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 156,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,574 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

