Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.49 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.43-$0.49 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $756.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

