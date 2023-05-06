BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Stock Price Down 7.1%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

BEO Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

