Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30-7.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.30-$7.80 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 784,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

