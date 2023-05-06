Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $58.14. Berry Global Group shares last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 153,073 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

