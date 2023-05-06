BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. BGC Partners updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
BGC Partners Trading Up 3.0 %
BGC Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.62. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.51.
BGC Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on BGCP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.