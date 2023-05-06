BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. BGC Partners updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.62. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth about $207,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 105.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BGCP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

