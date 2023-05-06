Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.1 %

Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 899,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

