Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $64,977.61 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00134950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00037716 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

