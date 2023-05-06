BitShares (BTS) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.81 million and $407,822.95 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004066 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,960,612 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

