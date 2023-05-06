BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.29 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $580.86 million and $16.29 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004066 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003268 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000062 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $14,437,904.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

