BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider David Hall Purchases 36,146 Shares

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKIGet Rating) insider David Hall acquired 36,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,002.36 ($39,736.66).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

BKI Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BKI Investment (ASX:BKI)

Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.