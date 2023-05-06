Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.63-3.94 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 282,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

