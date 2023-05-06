Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.63-$3.94 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 282,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $15,731,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

