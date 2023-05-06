Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.63-$3.94 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday.
Blackbaud Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 282,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Blackbaud
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $15,731,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.