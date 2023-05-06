Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Up 2.9%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 268,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 299,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Blackrock Silver from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$67.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Blackrock Silver ( CVE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

