Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 3%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 1,490,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,602,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of £11.04 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.76.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

(Get Rating)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.