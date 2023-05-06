Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.75

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.75 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 138.31 ($1.73). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.72), with a volume of 757,208 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.84) target price on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.49. The company has a market cap of £848.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.67 and a beta of 0.16.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.