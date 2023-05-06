BMO Capital Markets Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $302.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $272.63 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.08 and a 200-day moving average of $307.48.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.