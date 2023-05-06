BMO Capital Markets Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities upgraded Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.60.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$9.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$648.99 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 36.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.7118644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

