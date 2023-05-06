BMO Capital Markets Cuts Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target to $11.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 138.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 258,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,889 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 270.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $56,988,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

