Boise Cascade (BCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $35,996,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Stories

