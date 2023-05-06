Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97, Briefing.com reports. Booking had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $34.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,569.30. The stock had a trading volume of 788,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,241. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,584.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,280.83. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,730.75.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

