BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$5.15 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 3,744,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,698. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,081,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,264,000 after buying an additional 257,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,386,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 442,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

