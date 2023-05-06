Boston Partners Buys 1,611,891 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 204.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402,194 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,446 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

RCM opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -116.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RCM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Further Reading

