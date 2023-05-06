Boston Partners Buys Shares of 846,361 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 846,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,269,000. Boston Partners owned 2.38% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 517,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

