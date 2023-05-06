Boston Partners Grows Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.50% of Ashland worth $29,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashland Stock Up 2.4 %
ASH stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.
About Ashland
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
