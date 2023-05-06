Boston Partners Grows Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.50% of Ashland worth $29,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 2.4 %

ASH stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.