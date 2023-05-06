Boston Partners Has $26.43 Million Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 359.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.97% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $26,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGC. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $25.21 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro bought 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,810.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $192,830. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

