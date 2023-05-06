Boston Partners Has $26.43 Million Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Boston Partners boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) by 359.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.97% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $26,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGC. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $25.21 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro bought 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,810.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $192,830. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.