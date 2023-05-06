Boston Partners Has $30.94 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Boston Partners cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.72% of Essent Group worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,829,000 after acquiring an additional 794,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,375,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE ESNT opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.