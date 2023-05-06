Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.40% of Walker & Dunlop worth $37,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.0% in the third quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 372,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WD opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

