Boston Partners Sells 10,614 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,199 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after buying an additional 124,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,951 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,283,000 after buying an additional 104,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

