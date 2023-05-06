Boston Partners Sells 96,338 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,338 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $33,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,966.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.26 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

