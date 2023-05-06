Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.56

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.56 and traded as high as C$15.85. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 20,821 shares trading hands.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 97.71%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Articles

