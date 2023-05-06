Boyd Group Services (BYD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Boyd Group Services to post earnings of C$1.23 per share for the quarter.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$864.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.79 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%.
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$228.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$232.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$211.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Several equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$238.55.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
