Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of NIO by 145.9% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,802,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NIO by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,047 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

