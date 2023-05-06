Brainard Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Forian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Forian in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Forian by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Forian

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 10,485 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,996.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,599.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forian Stock Performance

Shares of FORA opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Forian Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Forian Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

