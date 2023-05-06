Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

