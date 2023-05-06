Braskem (BAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Braskem to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect Braskem to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Stock Performance

BAK opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 15.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.