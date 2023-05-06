Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,321,444 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.24.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

